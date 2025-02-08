Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

8 February 2025, 23:29 | Updated: 8 February 2025, 23:47

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, cheering on Team UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen cheering on the United Kingdom athletes at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

The couple arrived at Vancouver for the nine-day sporting event, to watch more than 500 athletes competing from 23 countries.

The Invictus Games was created by the Prince in 2014 for wounded and sick service men and women.

The opening ceremony features athletes processing around the stadium, representing their countries.

2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony
2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Nelly Furtado are all set to play the ceremony.

The president of Boeing International, who is presenting the games, Brendan Nelson, said: "Prince Harry has given duty, courage, hope and love a name. Invictus."

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony
2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty
2025 Invictus Games Vancouver
2025 Invictus Games Vancouver. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry said in a speech: "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. We represent 23 nations.

"Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.'Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely, but believing in one another. Supporting one another. And rooting for one another.

"The Games were born more than a decade ago, from a promise I made to myself.

"A promise to uphold my obligation—a sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service —to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal, and to champion everything we stand for.

"Over the past decade I’ve lost count of the times we’ve heard you tell us that the Invictus Games saved you. Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn’t save you. You saved yourself."

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

v

School named after Prince Andrew set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'

The Princess Royal during a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol to thank the team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who treated her following her accident in June 2024.

Princess Anne returns to the intensive care unit where she had treatment for head injuries

Meghan Markle shared the video on her Instagram.

Meghan shares heartfelt video after singer Billie Eilish sends donation to victim of the LA wildfires
Chris Hoy and Amy Dowden send messages of support on World Cancer Day

King Charles shares emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to visit US again after fresh calls for FBI probe into relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Netflix throws support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite 'disappointing' ratings and reviews
Prince Louis has taken this photo of his mother the Princess of Wales

Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits