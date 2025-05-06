Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

6 May 2025, 16:20

Meghan shared the picture of Archie as the young prince turned six
Meghan shared the picture of Archie as the young prince turned six. Picture: Instagram/MaghanMarkle

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex has wished happy birthday to "our sweet boy" Prince Archie, saying: "He's six! Where did the time go?"

Meghan shared a photograph on her Instagram of her eldest child, who was pictured from behind as he stood watching a vibrant orange sunset.

She captioned it "Our son. Our sun", adding: "Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

"Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"

Meghan also shared this picture of Harry clutching Archie's hand while carrying Lilibet on his shoulders in this snap
Meghan also shared this picture of Harry clutching Archie's hand while carrying Lilibet on his shoulders in this snap. Picture: Instagram/MeghanMarkle

Read More: Meghan reveals she turned to ancient Indian medicine doctor during pregnancy

Read More: Meghan shares rare photo of Harry, Archie and Lilibet in moment of calm amid royal row

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: "And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special" - followed by a red heart emoji.

Archie's celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security, said he "can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point".

