Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

All of the goods in Meghan's new lifestyle range have sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Meghan's much-touted jam, costing £10.80, and a collection of herbal teas, flower sprinkles and luxury honey costing £21.60, were all snapped up by shoppers soon after the duchess's As Ever brand, a joint venture with Netflix, began taking orders.

Some of the goods feature in her cooking and lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which is seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes who signed a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming platform in 2020.

The show received a string of critical reviews when it was released on March 4 but became the 10th most-watched programme on the streaming platform and will return for a second series.

Meghan said in an email newsletter to followers: "As Ever started as a sign-off, but today I am thrilled to announce: it is a welcome."

Meghan with her husband Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

She told shoppers she hoped her brand "becomes both personal and joyful for you too".

As Ever has generated headlines around the world and the duchess and actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a social media video of themselves together to counter reports of a feud centred around Meghan's brand and Paltrow's wellness company Goop.

Fans of Meghan bought her raspberry spread in keepsake packaging for 14 US dollars (£10.80), and for those who missed out it will be available later without the circular box for nine dollars (£7).

The online shop of the King's Highgrove home sells an organic raspberry-and-blackberry preserve for £6.95, while the Sandringham royal estate has a raspberry-and-gin preserve at £6.99.

Meghan pictured last year. Picture: Alamy

As Ever was originally called American Riviera Orchard but the name was switched just weeks before the launch after the duchess faced trademarking setbacks.

Its herbal teas - lemon ginger, peppermint and hibiscus - sold for 12 dollars (£9.30) each, while the limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb cost 28 dollars (£21.60) and flower sprinkles 15 dollars (£11.60) which Meghan uses frequently and refers to in her Netflix series.

The last items to sell out were the crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix both priced at 14 dollars (£10.80).