Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast

26 March 2025, 05:59

Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be "convinced" that her new podcast and shopping ventures will make her very rich.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan is launching Confessions Of A Female Founder series next month, marking her latest output following her Netflix lifestyle series and her new brand As Ever.

She is said to believe that the companies and the people she has hired to help run them will turn her into a billionaire, according to the Telegraph.

A trailer for the new podcast begins with her saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions Of A Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

In between excerpts of guests speaking, Meghan says in a voiceover: "We're diving into the highs... and the lows... and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses... and of course, we're gonna get some girl talk."

Read more: Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', claims ex-Vanity Fair boss in scathing swipe at duchess

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow 'mocks' Meghan Markle with 'Netflix show parody'

The podcast will also follow Meghan's work on her As Ever brand which is soon to begin selling jam, herbal teas, flower sprinkles and ready-make crepe mix.

She explains: "And through it all, I'm building a business of my own and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions Of A Female Founder from Lemonada Media which, by the way, is also female founded, launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts. Let's do this, ladies."

At the end of the one-minute 57-second trailer, Meghan tells a guest: "This is not Shark Tank. Think of this as dolphin tank. Yes, these are very friendly. These are very friendly waters. It's all gonna be good."

Meghan
Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Meghan is also being accused of exploiting her children to promote clothes.

She posted a rare photograph of herself with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to her profile on Monday, before sharing a story of a collection of her style inspirations with purchase links.

"Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come," she said.

A message on the ShopMy page read: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!" with the addition: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links."

Royal author Phil Dampier told the Sun: "Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.

"It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this."

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits
Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

‘Devastated’ Harry quits own charity set up in honour of Diana after ‘unthinkable’ board row
The King and Queen's state visit to the Vatican has been postponed

King and Queen postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from recent illness

Meghan has released the trailer for her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder

Meghan releases trailer for new podcast promising business advice and 'girl talk' - just hours after launching online shop
Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', the ex-Vanity Fair boss has claimed.

Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', claims ex-Vanity Fair boss in scathing swipe at duchess
Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle.

Gwyneth Paltrow 'mocks' Meghan Markle with 'Netflix show parody'

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia
The Prince of Wales (left) shakes hands with the President of Estonia Alar Karis, at the Presidential Office in Tallinn

Prince William in Estonia to support British troops on Russian border and give backing to Ukraine