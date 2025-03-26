Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast

Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be "convinced" that her new podcast and shopping ventures will make her very rich.

Meghan is launching Confessions Of A Female Founder series next month, marking her latest output following her Netflix lifestyle series and her new brand As Ever.

She is said to believe that the companies and the people she has hired to help run them will turn her into a billionaire, according to the Telegraph.

A trailer for the new podcast begins with her saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions Of A Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

In between excerpts of guests speaking, Meghan says in a voiceover: "We're diving into the highs... and the lows... and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses... and of course, we're gonna get some girl talk."

The podcast will also follow Meghan's work on her As Ever brand which is soon to begin selling jam, herbal teas, flower sprinkles and ready-make crepe mix.

She explains: "And through it all, I'm building a business of my own and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions Of A Female Founder from Lemonada Media which, by the way, is also female founded, launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts. Let's do this, ladies."

At the end of the one-minute 57-second trailer, Meghan tells a guest: "This is not Shark Tank. Think of this as dolphin tank. Yes, these are very friendly. These are very friendly waters. It's all gonna be good."

Meanwhile Meghan is also being accused of exploiting her children to promote clothes.

She posted a rare photograph of herself with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to her profile on Monday, before sharing a story of a collection of her style inspirations with purchase links.

"Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come," she said.

A message on the ShopMy page read: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!" with the addition: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links."

Royal author Phil Dampier told the Sun: "Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.

"It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this."