Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the recently posted picture. Picture: Instagram AsEverOfficial

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex shared the snap of her flocking at the beach in As Ever's latest social media post.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

"So excited for all the good to come! Running into the weekend like," the caption read on the As Ever Instagram account.

The Duchess was sporting a white flowing sundress and seemed barefoot.

This comes hours after Meghan shared rare footage of a trip she, Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet took to Disneyland.

Read More: 'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit

Read More: 'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland. Picture: Instagram

The sweet pictures show the family, donning Minnie Mouse ears, riding a slew of different rides, as well as celebrating Lilibet's birthday with a Little Mermaid cake.

Peggy Lee’s It’s A Good Day soundtracks the pictures, with Meghan captioning the post: "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!"

Prince Harry and his son Archie. Picture: Instagram

The Duchess seemed unruffled by recent backlash after she shared a never-before-seen video of herself and Harry dancing before the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Posting on Instagram on the day of her daughter's fourth birthday, the duchess offered her followers a peek behind the curtain with footage from the day of the young princess's birth.

Some dubbed the video as "cringeworthy" as in the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan begins dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Harry then glides into shot and shows off his best moves before sliding out of view again.

The Duchess captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, in California and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.