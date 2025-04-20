Meghan 'so rude' to Windsor gardener late Queen was forced to 'step in', claims royal insider

27th November 2017 London UK Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle pose for photographs in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London after they announced their engagement. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Duchess of Sussex once berated a Windsor gardener to such an extent the late Queen was forced to drive and confront her, a royal insider has claimed.

The incident reportedly saw Meghan chastise the royal under gardener 'so badly' that Windsor's head gardener was forced to raise concerns to the Queen.

It's claimed her Majesty then drove to speak with Meghan in a bid to give her a dressing down over the incident, according to royal historian and author Hugo Vickers.

"The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn't like people being rude to staff," Mr Vickers told The Sun.

An ex-courtier also alleged that ­during her time at the Palace, "there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments."

File photo dated 10/07/18 of the Duchess of Sussex arriving at Dublin City Airport for the start of her visit to Ireland. Picture: Alamy

In the second incident, the unnamed source told The Sunday Times: "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***.

The latest in a string of accusations levelled about the royal, it comes as a tell-all book revealed another palace insider referred to the Duchess as having a 'messianic complex'.

The behind-the-scenes accounts from inside Buckingham Palace tease the behaviour of royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

It's long been known the pair had vastly different upbringings, with Meghan growing up in a working class household in Los Angeles, California, while Kate Middleton had a suitably middle-class upbringing in Bucklebury, a village in West Berkshire, England.

However, a new tell-all release penned by Tom Quinn collates some of the more memorable royal moments involving Meghan and Kate.

Compiled through accounts from former members of Palace staff, the new tell-all accounts reveals how these vastly different experiences fed into their approaches to life as members of the Royal Family.

File photo dated 09/03/2020 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their last official public royal engagement as senior working royals, walk behind the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

One member of Palace staff revealed to Quinn: "Kate is Meghan Markle without the messianic complex."

Another recounts how Meghan was simply focused on how she could become the most well-known royal, with the insider revealing her desire to become the most loved member of the Royal household.

According to Quinn's new book, entitled 'Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants', the pair left quite the impression.

One royal staffer claimed that Meghan said: "What Diana started, I want to finish".

Vancouver, Canada. 10th Feb, 2025. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The same staffer went on to add that Meghan's desire to follow in Diana's charitable footsteps was strong, however, it was seemingly on a part-time basis.

Another member of staff recounted the awkwardness of initial meetings between Meghan and the Royal Family at Kensington Palace.

One said: "It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the Royal Family through the meeting.

"She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns - except the Royal Family is not really a bull."

The Princess of Wales with Major General Sir Chris Ghika Regimental Lieutenant Colonel (left) during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture date: Monday March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Another added: "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more."

It comes as Harry appeared in court in London in the latest stage of his appeal against the removal of royal security by the Home Office.