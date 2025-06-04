Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming video of her and Prince Harry dancing in a hospital room as they try to induce Lilibet's birth.

Posting onto Instagram on the day of her daughter's fourth birthday, the duchess offered her followers a peek behind the curtain with footage from the day of the young princess's birth.

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan begins dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Seconds later, Harry glides into shot and shows off his best moves before sliding out of view again.

When he reappears, the prince has his hood up and dances alongside his wife, who is wearing a black dress and has a cannula in her left arm.

Meghan wrote on the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Earlier that day, Meghan shared several exclusive pictures of Lilibet with her parents, with the caption:"Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"

One of the snaps shows a windswept Meghan cuddling Lili on her lap while the pair are sat on a boat.

Another captured the mother-of-two cradling her newborn baby in 2021, while a further two showed the princess with Harry.

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, in California and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Elizabeth had difficulty pronouncing her own name as a toddler and her grandfather George V would affectionately call her Lilibet.

Lili was able to use the princess title after her parents corresponded with King Charles on the matter following her christening in 2023.

Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry recalled the moments before his daughter was born, saying: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw.

"I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything."