Meghan shares rare photo of Harry, Archie and Lilibet in moment of calm amid royal row

The Duchess shared the rare black and white photo amid new controversy. Picture: Instagram

By Rose Morelli

Meghan Markle has shared a rare photo of Prince Harry with their three children, amid a row between her husband and the rest of the royal family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duchess of Sussex has shared the photo on her Instagram, showing Harry walking Archie through their garden with Lilibet on his shoulders.

Meghan, 43, has been sharing more content about the three and five year old recently.

As well as a trio of photos on Instagram showing Archie and Lilibet in their rose garden, Meghan also revealed that Lilibet has developed an American accent in the same week.

The Duchess has also recently shared videos of her making jam with the pair.

The new photo comes amid controversy around Prince Harry, whose years-long court battle over security came to an end this week.

Read More: Meghan accused of using HRH title despite agreeing not to

Read More: Buckingham Palace hits back after Prince Harry loses legal challenge and King 'won't speak to me' comments

Markle at the 2025 Time100 summit. Picture: Getty

The Prince had his security downgraded by the Home Office in 2020, and lost his final appeal of the decision on Friday.

The Duke had argued his private security did not have the necessary clearance to provide proper protection to him and his family when in the UK.

He said he “feared for his life” following the decision - particularly as al Qaida had issued death threats against him following the downgrade of his security.

“I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back at this point.”

Harry then told the BBC in a tell-all interview how he hoped for ‘reconciliation’ with his family - despite believing the court decision was a ‘stitch-up.’