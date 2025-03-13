Meghan launches new 'confessions' podcast just a week after facing savage criticism over Netflix lifestyle show

Meghan is launching another podcast. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new podcast entitled Confessions Of A Female Founder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan described the venture as "candid conversations" with "amazing women" about the success and struggles of their businesses.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Meghan said she was "so excited", describing the experience as "absolutely eye-opening, inspiring...and fun!"

She added: "Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?"

Women have shared their "tips, tricks (and tumbles)" as well as "letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever", Meghan said.

It comes just a week after Meghan's lifestyle show on Netflix premiered, which has already filmed a second season, faced savage criticism in reviews after premiering on Netflix.

The duchess also created the Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes in 2022, which ran for just one series.

It was part of the Sussexes' previous deal with Spotify, which ended the following year.

The podcast has been created with Lemonada Media, which said listeners would hear "unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders".

It said the series would also be "sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan's own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever".

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her With Love, Meghan show.

Her first products, which are not yet on sale, are a small selection of jams, herbal tea, ready-mix baking mixes and flower sprinkles.

Lemonada added: "As Meghan herself navigates the world of entrepreneurship with the upcoming launch of her brand As ever, be inspired by the real, unfiltered stories and lessons learned from notable female founders-from knowing your worth, to trusting your gut, securing investors, and investing in yourself."

A trailer will be released on March 25 and the first of eight weekly episodes will be launched on April 8.