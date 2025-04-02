Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the price of her lifestyle products. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Sussex has finally released prices for her As Ever lifestyle products, which include flower petal sprinkles and 'limited edition' honey.

Meghan's new brand, As Ever, includes products like the 'limited edition' wildflower honey with honeycomb and flower sprinkles, which Meghan uses frequently and refers to in her Netflix series.

The honey costs 28 dollars (£21.60) and the flower sprinkles are priced at 15 dollars (£11.60).

The goods are expected to go on sale sometime on Wednesday. By comparison the jam sold at King Charles's Highgrove shop is priced £6.95 and honey costs £7.

The full collection of products released initially include:

Raspberry Spread in Specialty Canister

Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea

Herbal Peppermint Tea

Herbal Hibiscus Tea

Flower Sprinkles

Crêpe Mix

Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles

Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb

A blurb for the products states they will "offer a bit of everything, be it for at-home chefs, budding hosts, or those simply looking to add sparks of joy to the everyday."

Ahead of their launch, Meghan said in a newsletter to followers: "Of course, you'll find the raspberry spread that started it all presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule."

She advised fans to 'repurpose' the jars 'to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember 'this pivotal moment with me'.

"Once you've enjoyed every spoonful of this fruit spread, you may want to do what I do: rinse the jar and use it as a small bud vase for flowers on your nightstand, or to hold your pens on your desk."

Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews. Picture: Alamy

She added: "I hope when you see what I've worked so hard to create, you're encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too.

"Your value, your creativity, your joy - that is you, as it's always been and always will be. You are you - As ever, and forever."

"Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional," she wrote in her newsletter on Monday evening.

"I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments."

She promised her brand would "mimic the image" of Meghan and Harry's Montecito mansion in California.

It comes as Harry faces a growing storm over his Sentebale charity.

Prince Harry is facing claims that he tried to "eject" charity boss Sophie Chandauka during a months-long campaign of "bullying" and "harassment".

Ms Chandauka has also alleged Harry asked her to act as an "extension of the Sussex PR machine" to support Meghan's reputation.

This comes as Meghan was seen at a Polo event in 2024 asking Chandauka to move to her left, away from Harry.

The charity founder was forced to duck beneath the Prince's arm, in a widely publicised moment that allegedly sparked tension between Chandauka and the Sussexes.

Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka. Picture: Alamy

Harry reportedly asked the founder to release a public statement to defend Meghan.

"We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time [Meghan was coming], but we didn't," the founder told Sky News.

"And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage.

"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me.

"Prince Harry asked me to issue some sort of a statement in support of the Duchess, and I said I wouldn't.

"Not because I didn't care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

Chandauka alleged that Meghan said she was not attending the event - but showed up anyway.

Harry and Dr Chandauka. Picture: Getty

Harry, his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and charity trustees stepped down from the charity over concerns about the way the charity was being run.

The initial dispute is said to have arisen around a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.

Dr Chandauka told Sky News: "Really, what Prince Harry wanted to do was to eject me from the organisation and this went on for months.

"It went on for months through bullying, harassment. I have documentation."

She added: "There were board meetings where members of the executive team and external strategic advisors were sending me messages saying, 'Should I interrupt? Should I stop this? Oh my gosh, this is so bad'.

"In fact, our strategic adviser for fundraising then sent me a message saying she wouldn't want to ever attend any more board meetings or bring her colleagues because of the treatment.

"When that failed, Prince Harry started to brief, and his team, sponsors that I've been speaking to, against me and the charity because that is a sure way of getting me out if it's seen as though I'm not being successful in my fundraising efforts."

Asked about reports trustees had lost confidence in her leadership and whether she was "the problem", rather than Harry, Dr Chandauka said: "It was me who was the problem, because I put a whistleblower complaint about the bullying, the harassment and the misogyny, and Prince Harry interfered in the investigation of that.

"And the senior independent director, who should have taken care of it, was the very same person who then delivered the news to me that I was going to be removed by the board.

"So it's a cover-up, and the prince is involved."