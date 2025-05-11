Meghan Markle appoints former assistant to Bill Gates as new chief of staff

11 May 2025, 19:10 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 19:16

Meghan
Meghan Markle has appointed the former assistant to Bill Gates as her chief of staff. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle has hired an administrator who previously worked for Bill Gates to be her chief of staff.

Sarah Fosmo, 45, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Duchess of Sussex.

Fosmo previously worked for the co-founder of Microsoft in executive administration for six years.

She also worked for motivational speaker Tony Robbins for seven years as a senior executive assistant.

The appointment comes during what sources describe as a "dynamic period of growth" for Meghan, The Telegraph reports.

Harry and Meghan at a Beyonce concert in LA
Harry and Meghan at a Beyonce concert in LA. Picture: Instagram

Last week, the Duchess thanked Beyonce after she had a "fun date night" at one of her concerts.

The US pop star, 43, embarked on her Cowboy Carter tour in April and performed her latest show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Friday.

On Saturday, Meghan uploaded a selection of videos and photos to Instagram, one of which showed her with the Duke of Sussex, who wore a hat that was inscribed with the words "Archie, Lili, My Love".

She wrote: "About last night.... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

The year before the couple appeared to be stunned when Meghan received a text from her in their Netflix docu-series Harry And Meghan.

