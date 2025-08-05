Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new photo of herself to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan’s brand, recently renamed As Ever, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the royal.

Sharing a new snap of the Duchess, the lifestyle brand wrote: "Celebrating the woman behind it all.

"She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder."

It comes after it emerged Harry and Meghan currently have “no plans” to ever move back to the UK, despite recent hopes of their relationship with the rest of the Royals being mended.

A source, close to Harry, 40, said: “They’re very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave,” MailOnline reports.

The Sussexes have lived in California since 2020, when they stepped down from their official Royal duties.

Last month, Prince Harry’s aides met with representatives of King Charles in a bid to mend their relationship.

The group met for drinks at a private members’ club in London, marking the first meeting between the two sides of the family for years.

A source said at the time: “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Another source told People magazine: “It was a good first step,” and “It is always better to be talking.”