Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

5 August 2025, 06:17

Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.
Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new photo of herself to mark her 44th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan’s brand, recently renamed As Ever, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the royal.

Sharing a new snap of the Duchess, the lifestyle brand wrote: "Celebrating the woman behind it all.

"She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder."

Read more: Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

It comes after it emerged Harry and Meghan currently have “no plans” to ever move back to the UK, despite recent hopes of their relationship with the rest of the Royals being mended.

A source, close to Harry, 40, said: “They’re very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave,” MailOnline reports.

The Sussexes have lived in California since 2020, when they stepped down from their official Royal duties.

Last month, Prince Harry’s aides met with representatives of King Charles in a bid to mend their relationship.

The group met for drinks at a private members’ club in London, marking the first meeting between the two sides of the family for years.

A source said at the time: “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Another source told People magazine: “It was a good first step,” and “It is always better to be talking.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles
King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win