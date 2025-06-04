Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Markle

By Asher McShane

Meghan Markle has paid a sweet tribute to Princess Lilibet on her daughter’s fourth birthday.

Meghan posted two photos on Instagram of Lilibet, who is named after the late queen, and wished her a happy birthday.

One photo shows Meghan holding her daughter on a boat, and another shows her holding Lilibet as a newborn baby.

Meghan wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!”

"Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it.

"Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

The duchess usually only shares photos of her daughter pictured from behind to protect her privacy, but in the more recent photo Lili's eyes and top half of her face could be seen, with her nose and mouth and rest of her face covered by Meghan's arms as she hugged the princess.

Lilibet is four years old. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Markle

Yesterday the Duchess of Sussex said she would like to go into business with her daughter in the future.

During her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder she spoke about “building something” with her daughter, who is seventh in line to the throne.

She said in the podcast: “I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something.”

Last week, Meghan shared a video of the them harvesting honey in beekeeping suits.

She wrote: “'Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves)”