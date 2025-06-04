Meghan to speak as guest of honour at LA museum’s Night of Wonder

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By Harry Stedman

The Duchess of Sussex will speak as the guest of honour at a museum’s Night of Wonder in the US, as part of her work championing community wellbeing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan will be joined by other high-profile guests at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, as the space is transformed into an enchanted nocturnal garden on June 14.

The event will feature live music and installations representing local ecosystems and the LA landscape, and guests will be treated to a farm-to-table dinner that uses ingredients from the museum’s nature gardens.

The duchess’s mission to advance community wellbeing and uplift young women “dovetails with the museums’ approach to connecting community and science by fostering meaningful educational experiences that empower young minds”, the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan said.

Read more: Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers

Aerial view of the LA County Natural History Museum in Exposition Park near USC Campus. Picture: Alamy

Among the programmes shared on the website of their charity, the Archewell Foundation, is The Welcome Project, where Meghan focuses on addressing “the social isolation recently resettled women experience around the world and building more inclusive and connected communities”.

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) hold one of the biggest and most valuable collections of natural and cultural history in the world, with more than 35 million objects.

Their collections are used for ground-breaking scientific and historical research and in a range of community science programmes, including creating indoor-outdoor visitor experiences.

NHMLAC’s president and director Lori Bettison-Varga said: “We are proud to honour Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity, especially for underserved communities, aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our Stem and Steam Pathways programmes.”

Meghan and Harry, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month, live in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after stepping away from the working monarchy.