Meghan's 'guilt mentality': Duchess opens up on difficulties of being entrepreneur and mother

27 May 2025, 12:47

Meghan talked about the challenges facing female chief executives
Meghan talked about the challenges facing female chief executives. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs like herself, who choose to grow a business while raising children.

In the final episode of her podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, Meghan described the difficulties of trying to start a successful company while caring for young children.

Meghan made the comments while expressing her admiration for podcast guest Sara Blakely, founder of shapewear clothing company Spanx and mother-of-four.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie (pictured in 2019)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie (pictured in 2019). Picture: Alamy

Read More: Meghan shares rare clip of daughter Lilibet as pair go beekeeping

Read More; 'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show

"The amount of what you have created, evolved through - the level of what you have done while having this many children, all at that age. It's something that I think people often forget," she said.

Discussing her own experiences, Meghan added: "People forget that Lili is three, and Archie is five.

"So you look at the past five, six years of my life, it's yes, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one."

Meghan stepped back from being a senior working royal and started a new life in the US when Archie was 10 months old and has since focused on launching her own As Ever brand and lifestyle Netflix series.

Meghan expanded on other challenges facing female chief executives, including what she called a "guilt mentality" over having a lot of money.

"I think so many women, especially, were taught to not even talk about money. And there's lots of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot", she said.

"It wasn't until the 70s that women could even have a credit card, a line of credit on a credit card without her husband."

The duchess also spoke of the importance of selfcare, saying: "I remember my acupuncturist in the UK said to me, and it has always stayed with me, he said, if the baby's crying, treat the mother.

"It all starts with us. Good Lord, we have to take care of ourselves first."

The duchess's first batch of As Ever products, which included flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan faced a set of disappointing reviews.

