Meghan shares heartwarming unseen family pics of Prince Harry and kids on seventh anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, left. The Duchess has shared never seen before pictures of the couple, right, on a mood board. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Meghan Markle has shared new pictures of her and Prince Harry as she thanked her husband for a "lifetime of stories" on the pair's seventh wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her thanks for those "have supported and loved" herself and Prince Harry since their couple marries in 2018.

Accompanying a social media post, Meghan revealed a mood board with dozens of never seen before pictures of the couple, which also included baby scans and other heartwarming pictures of the couples' children.

Meghan captioned the post: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you.

"Happy anniversary!"

Among the images on the board was an image of the Duke and Duchess posing for a selfie snapped in London in 2016, when they began seeing each other.

Another shows the pair elephant watching during their holiday to Botswana on a date the same year.

One previously unseen photograph included an image captured on the day that Harry popped the question to Meghan in 2017.

These images were grouped in a section on the mood board entitled "engagement photos".

The Duchess wrote "Our Love Story" in a post-it noted stuck in the middle of the board.

In another section, Meghan stuck an image of her son Archie's ultrasound scan. The couple first shared this picture with the public in their 2022 Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan met in 2016, with new photos showing the beginnings of their love story. Picture: Instagram

This is not the first time Meghan has shared a mood board with fans.

In February, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share a board with inspirational images, quotes, and trinkets that she has seemingly collected.

One quote read: "You cannot make everybody happy, you are not a jar of Nutella."

Another said: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."

Keen followers noticed that she included labels from her new brand, As Ever, seemingly for her raspberry jam.

The board also has a watercolour painting of Prince Harry and Meghan, with their rescue dog - Guy the beagle - who died earlier this year.