Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

29 May 2025, 12:34 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 13:01

Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.
Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone (pictured 2019). Picture: PA

By Ruth Lawes

Meghan Markle has said she felt ‘energised’ after Prince Archie hit a huge milestone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed she played the tooth fairy after her son, six, lost his first tooth.

She ‘rushed’ home from work to leave a small dinosaur and a small amount of money under his pillow.

Archie woke her up at 2am in excitement after discovering the tooth fairy had paid a visit.

Read more: The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series ,'With Love Meghan'

Read more: Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

Prince Archie has lost his first tooth (pictured 2019).
Prince Archie has lost his first tooth (pictured 2019). Picture: Alamy

Meghan told Fast Company: "I had a lot of business meetings the next morning, but I still chose to cuddle with him the rest of the night.

"Those mom moments energise me to be a better founder, a better employer, a better boss."

It comes days after Meghan described the difficulties of trying to start a successful company while caring for young children.

After stepping back from being a senior working royal, she started a new life in the US when Archie was 10 months old and has since focused on growing a media and lifestyle empire, including Netflix documentaries.

Discussing juggling her family and professional life, Meghan said on the final episode of her podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder: "People forget that Lili is three, and Archie is five.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Prince Archie (pictured in 2019).
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Prince Archie (pictured in 2019). Picture: Alamy

"So you look at the past five, six years of my life, it's yes, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one."

Meghan tends to keep Archie and Princess Lilibet, three, out of the spotlight but recently has been publishing more pictures of her family on social media.

Earlier this month, she posted a black and white photo of her two children and Prince Harry, 40, walking through their Montecito garden on Instagram.

Meghan has also recently shared videos of her making jam with Archie and Lilibet, as well as pictures of the pair in their rose garden.

