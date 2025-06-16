Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life

Meghan shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Harry. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Meghan has shared an emotional Father’s Day tribute to Prince Harry, including a video featuring rare footage of the couple’s two children.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the sweet video to Instagram, which shows Harry alongside their two children, Archie and Lilibet, set to the song Have It All by Jason Mraz.

“The best,” Meghan captioned her post.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The compilation showed photos and videos of Harry laughing, dancing and spending quality time with his children through the years.

The duchess made her social media return in early 2025 and regularly shares personal milestones and professional updates through her Instagram account.

Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family on January 8 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also wished their dad a Happy Father's Day with sweet photos shared online.

Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L 💖



📸 Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/elSVlgcyWQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2025

The post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media pages features two photos - captioned "before and after".

In the first image the three children are seen hugging their father, and in the next they are laughing and piling on top of him.

The post reads: "Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L."

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.