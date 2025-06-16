Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life

16 June 2025, 06:32

Meghan shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Harry.
Meghan shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Harry. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Meghan has shared an emotional Father’s Day tribute to Prince Harry, including a video featuring rare footage of the couple’s two children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duchess of Sussex posted the sweet video to Instagram, which shows Harry alongside their two children, Archie and Lilibet, set to the song Have It All by Jason Mraz.

“The best,” Meghan captioned her post.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The compilation showed photos and videos of Harry laughing, dancing and spending quality time with his children through the years.

The duchess made her social media return in early 2025 and regularly shares personal milestones and professional updates through her Instagram account.

Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family on January 8 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also wished their dad a Happy Father's Day with sweet photos shared online.

The post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media pages features two photos - captioned "before and after".

In the first image the three children are seen hugging their father, and in the next they are laughing and piling on top of him.

The post reads: "Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L."

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

King Charles III gives a salute as he watches the parade march past after arriving back at Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.

Crowds cheer royals at Trooping the Colour as King pays tribute to Air India victims

Britain's King Charles III salutes next to Britain's Queen Camilla as they arrive to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade, "Trooping the Colour".

Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour
Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.

Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse