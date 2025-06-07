Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland
The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The Duchess of Sussex has shared rare footage of a trip she, Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet took to Disneyland.

Meghan took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from young Lilibet’s birthday bash at Disneyland in California.

The sweet pictures show the family, donning Minnie Mouse ears, riding a slew of different rides, as well as celebrating the special day with a Little Mermaid cake.

Peggy Lee’s It’s A Good Day soundtracks the pictures, with Meghan captioning the post: "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!"

Harry and Meghan ride Space Mountain
Harry and Meghan ride Space Mountain. Picture: Instagram

Young Archie can be seen in the pictures, enjoying the Star Wars-themed section of the park.

In one snap, Lilibet is seen sharing a moment with a Disney cast member dressed as Elsa, from the hit film Frozen.

Both children have their faces covered in all of the pictures.

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex shared a never-before-seen video of herself and Harry dancing before the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Lilibet meets Elsa
Lilibet meets Elsa. Picture: Instagram

Posting on Instagram on the day of her daughter's fourth birthday, the duchess offered her followers a peek behind the curtain with footage from the day of the young princess's birth.

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan begins dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Harry then glides into shot and shows off his best moves before sliding out of view again.

Prince Harry and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Lilibet. Picture: Instagram

The Duchess captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Earlier in the day, Meghan shared a heartfelt tribute to her young daughter.

Sharing several exclusive pictures of Lilibet with her parents, Meghan wrote:"Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"

One of the snaps shows a windswept Meghan cuddling Lili on her lap while the pair are sat on a boat.

Another captured the mother-of-two cradling her newborn baby in 2021, while a further two showed the princess with Harry.

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, in California and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

