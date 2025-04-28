Meghan shares rare glimpse of her 'little loves' Archie and Lilibet picking flowers

Meghan gave a glimpse at Archie and Lilibet on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The Duchess of Sussex has shared photographs of her “little loves” picking flowers hours after Princess Lilibet’s accent was heard for the first time in another post.

Meghan, 43, is smiling and showing her and Harry’s three-year-old daughter a large freshly picked rose in one of the three pictures posted on Instagram.

Their son Prince Archie, five, can be seen touching a pink-tinted white rose in one and then holding the same type of flower up to the camera in another.

The caption reads: “Sunday kind of love … with my little loves.”

Hours earlier, Lilibet’s accent was heard for first time in a new video posted on the same social media platform.

Lilibet was asked what she thought of jam as it was being prepared, and she replied: "I think it’s beautiful."

Meghan posted videos on her social media of fruit being poured into a pan, then another of the fruit boiling, when she asks “what do we think Lili?”.

Lilibet then gives it the very positive review. The next clip shows the jam being poured into jars.

An earlier Instagram story showed a picture of flowers and vegetables with the writing “cosy family weekends”.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito in California, with their children.

The videos come after Meghan launched her Netflix show, new podcast and lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan’s first batch of As Ever products, including raspberry spread, flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan was met with a barrage of critical reviews.

The duchess also launched a new podcast series, Confessions Of A Female Founder, in April.

In the latest episode she spoke about the “incredibly overwhelming” experience of being a mother working from home, and of nursing Archie and Lilibet when they were poorly.