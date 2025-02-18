Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry. Picture: Instagram

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her rebrand of American Riviera Orchard in an Instagram video that appears to include a subtle dig at the Royal Family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan has taken to Instagram to reveal that her brand will now be called As Ever - and its launch will tie in with the release of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which drops on the streaming platform in two weeks.

A new website for As Ever has also been launched featuring a picture of Meghan running hand-in-hand with daughter Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle announces rebrand with subtle dig at the royal family

Read More: Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

Read More: Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

The clip - shot in what appears to be her and Prince Harry's garden at their mansion in Montecito, California - begins with the duke playfully saying: "It's recording."

Meghan - wearing a loose fitting white shirt and jeans - giggles before adding: "Cat's out of the bag. I'm shocked we've kept this secret for so long."

The new As Ever website features a photo of their daughter Lilibet who is rarely seen publicly.

Meghan promised fans she will still be selling jams, saying "my jam is my jam", but As Ever opens up more opportunities and is tied to her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess is no stranger to sharing lifestyle tips as she previously ran the successful blog The Tig, which she closed down just before marrying Harry.

Meghan, hand in hand with a child who appears to be her daughter Lilibet, in the cover photo for her new brand's website. Picture: Instagram

In a subtle dig at the royals after previously saying she wasn't allowed to do certain things when she was a member of the Firm, she added: "I've always loved cooking, crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

Meghan had suffered a series of setbacks when it comes to trademarking the name American Riviera Orchard, which could explain the switch to As Ever.

She has been told by officials she can't have exclusive rights to ‘American Riviera’ because it is a commonly used place name to describe the California coast.

Further hitches included Meghan and her team filling in the official forms incorrectly, and failing to send enough cash.

The new website, similar to American Riviera Orchard, also features a place for people to subscribe for updates and features the slogan 'Save Your Seat At The Table'. The logo shows a palm tree with two hummingbirds.

According to a patent application for the As Ever, which was made in 2022, it suggests it will sell items such as tablecloths and napkins as well as candles, spreads and jewelery.