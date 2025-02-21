Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

Meghan shares her new mood-board. Picture: @Meghan, Instagram / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Meghan has shared a candid mood-board, offering a glimpse into her life with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram last night to share a candid mood-board.

Recently surpassing 2 million followers, her fans were delighted to have a glimpse into her inner-workings.

The board featured inspirational images, quotes, and trinkets that she has seemingly collected.

One quote read: "You cannot make everybody happy, you are not a jar of Nutella."

@Meghan on Instagram. Picture: @Meghan Instagram

As Ever brand. Picture: As Ever

Another said: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."

Keen followers noticed that she included labels from her new brand, As Ever, seemingly for her raspberry jam.

The board also has a watercolour painting of Prince Harry and Meghan, with their rescue dog - Guy the beagle - who died earlier this year.

@Meghan, Instagram. Picture: @Meghan, Instagram

The Duchess also peppered the board with images of fruit on toast, a smiling pancake, a peacock, flowers, and landscape scenes.

She even referenced her old blog - The Tig - with a recipe to her original drink, the 'Signature Tig Cup'.

This comes as officials in the Spanish village of Porreres on the island of Mallorca are reportedly considering legal action against the Duchess of Sussex after alleging she copied the town’s traditional coat of arms for the logo of her newly relaunched luxury brand, As Ever.

The two images bear a striking resemblance, both featuring a single palm tree flanked by two tropical looking birds.

The Porreres’ coat of arms is vibrant, with orange and green for the tree, black for the birds, and set against a white background.

In contrast, Meghan’s logo uses a more muted white and blue colour scheme.