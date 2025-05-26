Meghan shares rare clip of daughter Lilibet as pair go beekeeping

Meghan, 46, and daughter Lilibet, 3, approach a bee smoker in matching beekeeping suits. Picture: Instagram/meghan

By Jennifer Kennedy

A video posted to Meghan's Instagram account on Sunday night shows Meghan and Lilibet in matching beekeeping suits as they collect honey.

The short clip shows the mother and daughter holding hands as they approach a bee smoker, a device used to calm honey bees.

Lilibet, 3, wore brightly-coloured rainbow wellies and a protective beekeeping suit.

The clip shows Lilibet turn to face Meghan as they approach the smoker, giving followers a rare glimpse of the child's face.

Meghan then bends down to gently pat her daughter on the back.

The video was soundtracked by the song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies, in a nod to Lilibet's older brother Archie, 6.

The latest look into the lives of the Sussexes, who currently reside in Los Angeles, follows the couple's 7-year wedding anniversary last week.

Meghan marked the occasion with a post on Instagram showing photos of the couple and their family, captioned: "Happy anniversary! Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories."

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you."

Meghan shared a video on Instagram in April that revealed Lilibet's American accent for the first time.

A video posted to Meghan's Instagram showed the mother and daughter making strawberry jam together, in another glimpse into the royal couple's family life. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, Meghan asked Lilibet what she thought of the strawberry jam the Duchess of Sussex was making.

Lilibet replied: "I think it's beautiful", with a distinct US accent.

Meghan relaunched her Instagram page on January 1 this year and has been regularly sharing photos that give fans insight into the royal couple's Californian lifestyle.

Meghan and Prince Harry relocated to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles with their son Archie in March 2020.

Harry has rarely returned to the UK after the couple's security arrangements were downgraded when they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.