Meghan shares rare clip of daughter Lilibet as pair go beekeeping

26 May 2025, 10:42 | Updated: 26 May 2025, 10:47

Meghan Markle, 46, and daughter Lilibet, 3, approach a bee smoker in matching beekeeping suits.
Meghan, 46, and daughter Lilibet, 3, approach a bee smoker in matching beekeeping suits. Picture: Instagram/meghan

By Jennifer Kennedy

A video posted to Meghan's Instagram account on Sunday night shows Meghan and Lilibet in matching beekeeping suits as they collect honey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The short clip shows the mother and daughter holding hands as they approach a bee smoker, a device used to calm honey bees.

Lilibet, 3, wore brightly-coloured rainbow wellies and a protective beekeeping suit.

The clip shows Lilibet turn to face Meghan as they approach the smoker, giving followers a rare glimpse of the child's face.

Meghan then bends down to gently pat her daughter on the back.

The video was soundtracked by the song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies, in a nod to Lilibet's older brother Archie, 6.

Read More: Kate wears nautical ensemble as she joins William in Glasgow at the official naming of new Royal Navy's warship

Read More: Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

The latest look into the lives of the Sussexes, who currently reside in Los Angeles, follows the couple's 7-year wedding anniversary last week.

Meghan marked the occasion with a post on Instagram showing photos of the couple and their family, captioned: "Happy anniversary! Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories."

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you."

Meghan shared a video on Instagram in April that revealed Lilibet's American accent for the first time.

A video posted to Meghan's Instagram showed the mother and daughter making strawberry jam together, in another glimpse into the royal couple's family life.
A video posted to Meghan's Instagram showed the mother and daughter making strawberry jam together, in another glimpse into the royal couple's family life. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, Meghan asked Lilibet what she thought of the strawberry jam the Duchess of Sussex was making.

Lilibet replied: "I think it's beautiful", with a distinct US accent.

Meghan relaunched her Instagram page on January 1 this year and has been regularly sharing photos that give fans insight into the royal couple's Californian lifestyle.

Meghan and Prince Harry relocated to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles with their son Archie in March 2020.

Harry has rarely returned to the UK after the couple's security arrangements were downgraded when they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III holds an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on March 17, 2025.

King Charles 'very much looking forward' to becoming first monarch to open Canada's parliament in 70 years
James Middleton, right, has said his sister Kate has always been there for him.

Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,

Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity

Prince William is launching a new wildlife series

William hails 'inspiration' Attenborough ahead of new series celebrating wildlife rangers

William and Kate attending the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

'A hell of a piece of kit': Prince William hails Navy warship for 'screaming UK power' as it is named by Kate
Princess Kate attends the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate, at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow

Kate wears nautical ensemble as she joins William in Glasgow at the official naming of new Royal Navy's warship
Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland.

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show