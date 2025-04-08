Meghan tells of 'life or death' scare she suffered after giving birth, as she shares childhood photos for the first time

Meghan suffered a 'life or death' medical scare after giving birth. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Meghan has spoken out for the first time of a "life and death" health issue she suffered after giving birth.

She suffered postpartum pre-eclampsia, a "rare and scary" condition where a woman who has recently given birth has high blood pressure and elevated protein in her urine.

Meghan was speaking during the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in which she was speaking to Whitney Wolfe Herd, who launched the dating apps Bumble and Tinder.

Ms Herd revealed that she had also suffered from the condition.

Meghan did not say whether she had postpartum pre-eclampsia after the birth of her first child Archie, or Lilibet, her second.

Meghan shared childhood photos. Picture: Social media

She told Ms Herd: "We both had very similar experiences - though we didn't know each other at the time - with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.'

Meghan added: "It's so rare and so scary. And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly.

"And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people - mostly for your children - but those things are huge medical scares.

Ms Herd replied: "I mean life or death, truly."

The dating app founder praised Meghan for her resilience in the public eye, especially after giving birth.

She told Meghan: "I mean, I'll never forget the image of you after you delivered Archie, and the whole world was waiting for his debut.'I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom, and I was like, 'Oh my God, how is this woman doing this?

"How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this, you know, beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?'"

According to the NHS, symptoms for post-partum pre-eclampsia include severe headaches, vision problems, pain below the ribs, vomiting and sudden swelling of the feet, ankles, face and hands.

Without immediate treatment, it can lead to serious complications including in rare cases, convulsions, liver and blood clotting disorders and strokes.

Meghan announced her new podcast in March, describing the venture as "candid conversations" with "amazing women" about the success and struggles of their businesses.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Meghan said she was "so excited", describing the experience as "absolutely eye-opening, inspiring...and fun!"

She added: "Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?"