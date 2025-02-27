Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has posted a sneak preview behind the scenes on her new Netflix show.

The 14-second clip to promote 'With Love, Meghan' features a brief glimpse of her husband Prince Harry, as well as the couple's dog Guy, whose death Meghan revealed last month.

The video also shares Meghan dancing and sharing other lighthearted moments with the crew.

The footage was posted to Meghan's Instagram, before being deleted and then reposted.

The eight-episode show will see Meghan "reimagine the genre of lifestyle programming", Netflix said, as she and guests "roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same".

Guests are set to include Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

Accompanying the video, Meghan wrote: "Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! "Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins".

Some viewers have criticised another recent trailer for the show, pointing out supposed similarities with a comparable show led by Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson.

Last week in a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan revealed that Netflix is not only the streaming platform for her forthcoming series but a partner in her business, renamed 'As Ever' from 'American Riviera Orchard'.

Meghan joked about the first product released by her business last year, a limited edition jar of strawberry jam, saying: "Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam.

"But there's so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it's time to share it with you, so I can't wait for you to see it."

Meghan shared a glimpse behind the scenes. Picture: Social media

At the start of the video Harry can be heard in the background saying "It's recording" before his wife tells her followers: "In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for, and also my business, which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about.

"Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

A trademark application filed in February last year shows the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, tableware, textiles, and jams and marmalades, and the duchess said she secured the new name in 2022.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening," said Meghan.

She added: "This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

The couple's late dog Beagle also featured. Picture: Social media

Meghan spent time with Harry in Canada when he hosted his Invictus Games for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans, which ended at the weekend.

Before marrying into the royal family she closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig, which she had used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and later moved to the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, where they have established a new life for themselves and their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.