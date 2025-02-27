Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry

27 February 2025, 09:08

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show
Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has posted a sneak preview behind the scenes on her new Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 14-second clip to promote 'With Love, Meghan' features a brief glimpse of her husband Prince Harry, as well as the couple's dog Guy, whose death Meghan revealed last month.

The video also shares Meghan dancing and sharing other lighthearted moments with the crew.

The footage was posted to Meghan's Instagram, before being deleted and then reposted.

The eight-episode show will see Meghan "reimagine the genre of lifestyle programming", Netflix said, as she and guests "roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same".

Read more: Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time

Read more: Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Guests are set to include Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

Accompanying the video, Meghan wrote: "Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! "Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins".

Some viewers have criticised another recent trailer for the show, pointing out supposed similarities with a comparable show led by Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson.

Last week in a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan revealed that Netflix is not only the streaming platform for her forthcoming series but a partner in her business, renamed 'As Ever' from 'American Riviera Orchard'.

Meghan joked about the first product released by her business last year, a limited edition jar of strawberry jam, saying: "Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam.

"But there's so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it's time to share it with you, so I can't wait for you to see it."

Meghan shared a glimpse behind the scenes
Meghan shared a glimpse behind the scenes. Picture: Social media

At the start of the video Harry can be heard in the background saying "It's recording" before his wife tells her followers: "In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for, and also my business, which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about.

"Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

A trademark application filed in February last year shows the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, tableware, textiles, and jams and marmalades, and the duchess said she secured the new name in 2022.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening," said Meghan.

She added: "This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

The couple's late dog Beagle also featured
The couple's late dog Beagle also featured. Picture: Social media

Meghan spent time with Harry in Canada when he hosted his Invictus Games for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans, which ended at the weekend.

Before marrying into the royal family she closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig, which she had used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and later moved to the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, where they have established a new life for themselves and their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog
Diana would have tried to solve the rift between William and Harry, her former lover has said

Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Britain's King Charles pulls a pint alongside Tower Brewery owner John Mills, during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent

King Charles pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Jason Knauf

Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Meghan shares her new mood-board

Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry

Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by George, Charlotte and Louis - but who drew who?