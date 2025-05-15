Meghan and Prince Harry in their ‘concert era’ after second concert date night in a week

The Duchess of Sussex said she is in her "concert era" after attending a James Taylor show in San Diego alongside the Duke of Sussex. Picture: Instagram/@meghan

By Josef Al Shemary

The Duchess of Sussex said she is in her "concert era" after attending a James Taylor show in San Diego alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan shared some sweet snaps of herself and Harry in the crowd and backstage with the American singer/songwriter with the caption: "In my concert era Thanks James!"

One photo also showed the six-time Grammy award winner signing some memorabilia for the couple.

Another showed Harry standing next to Taylor, wearing a casual jacket and a beanie.

It comes after Harry and Meghan were in attendance for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Friday.

On Saturday, Meghan uploaded some videos and photos to Instagram, a few of which showed her beaming with the Duke of Sussex, who wore a hat that was inscribed with the words "Archie, Lili, My Love".

She wrote: "About last night.... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

One of the clips shows Meghan wearing a cowboy hat and dancing to the music, while another sweet clip shows Harry giving her a peck on the cheek.

In 2023, Harry and Meghan were spotted at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour.

The year before the couple appeared to be stunned when Meghan received a text from the world-famous singer in their Netflix docu-series Harry And Meghan.

Beyonce will next perform in Chicago and New Jersey before embarking on six dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She also has shows in Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The Crazy In Love singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates in the capital.

Her latest record, released in March 2024, was her first to win the album of the year Grammy after 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2013's Beyonce, 2016's Lemonade and 2022's Renaissance missed out.