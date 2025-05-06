Meghan reveals she turned to ancient Indian medicine doctor during pregnancy

The Duchess of Sussex has described how she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex has described how she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor when pregnant with both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan, in her latest podcast which was released on Archie’s sixth birthday, also spoke of the benefits of “adaptogens” such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a “little psychedelic and super woo-woo”.

The former Suits actress discussed her belief in the ancient Indian holistic Ayurveda philosophy while chatting with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends.

The instant organic lattes firm is another in which the duchess has financially invested and then invited on to her podcast.

In an earlier episode of her Confessions Of A Female Founder series, Meghan spoke to her hair colourist Kadi Lee, co-founder of hair wellness brand Highbrow Hippie, which the duchess invested in last year.

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex visits the National Theatre in London, while pregnant in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Mendoza, who grew up in London but later set up home on the west coast of the US, described how she began making a friend – her now co-founder Roger Coppola – mushroom-based cappuccinos to help him during a time of grief.

Meghan acknowledged the fungus often had other “connotations”.

The Duke of Sussex famously admitted taking magic mushrooms in California in 2016 in his autobiography Spare.

The duchess said: “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things’.

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’.”

Adaptogens are active ingredients in certain plants and mushrooms which are said to impact how the body deals with stress, anxiety and fatigue.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit New Zealand House in 2019. Picture: Getty

Meghan described how she turned to an Ayurvedic practitioner when pregnant with Archie and Lili and how it was about seeing “food as medicine”.

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it,” she said.

“But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way’.

“During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine.”

Harry told in his memoir how the couple listened to Sanskrit songs in the delivery room with Archie on the advice an Ayurvedic doctor and whispered to their newborn that they loved him after the practitioner told them babies absorb everything said to them in the first minute of their life

Ayurveda, which means the “knowledge of life” in Sanskrit, is a holistic approach to balancing the body, typically using natural herbs and massage.