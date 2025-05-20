'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show

The Duchess of Sussex has compared gardening to running a business, saying some seasons are for "blooming" and others for "tending to the soil".

Meghan's latest podcast episode was released just a day after known gardening enthusiasts the King and Queen visited the Chelsea Flower Show, meeting former footballer David Beckham and seeing a rose named in Charles's honour.

Former Suits actress Meghan spoke with founder of sustainable hair and beauty brand Kitsch, Cassandra Thurswell, for her Confessions Of A Female Founder series, and told listeners that with a strong vision "Oh, that garden will grow".

Keen gardener Meghan posted a video recently of her working in the garden at her and Harry's Montecito home
Keen gardener Meghan posted a video recently of her working in the garden at her and Harry's Montecito home. Picture: Meghan/Instagram

The duchess said: "OK, so I think you guys know, I really like being in the garden, and running a business, funnily enough, it's a lot like gardening.

"Some seasons are for blooming. Others are for planting seeds, but most of the work, especially early on, it's tending to the soil.

"It's the foundation. It's what everything is going to grow out of."

Read more: David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Last week, her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, focused on celebrating the seasons when she urged society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts" in the first of her Mother Nature series of videos, starting with spring.

Meghan celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a noticeboard of unseen private family photographs of husband the Duke of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She often posts footage of herself walking through her garden in Montecito, California, collecting produce or arranging flowers.

The King and Queen met David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show yesterday
The King and Queen met David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Meghan added: "You've got to make sure the roots are strong enough to carry what's coming next, and this is especially true when you're bootstrapping a business, running a business, independent of any investors, private equity... you are doing it on your own.

"You have to be so intentional and careful with all of your choices, and you can't expect a harvest to happen overnight."

The duchess said: "Financing your own company forces a very different kind of rhythm.

"It invites you to choose patience over speed. And guess what? Eventually, with a strong vision and all of that care on the details, oh, that garden will grow."

