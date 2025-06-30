Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito

30 June 2025, 14:06 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 15:15

Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito. Picture: Getty
Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Meghan Markle shared news about a raspberry jam she "crafted" which was released under her new As Ever brand.

The £6.50-a-jar preserve was shown to Meghan's Instagram followers through a video in which it can been seen bubbling in a pot, with her four-year-old daughter Lilibet heard in the background saying "beautiful".

According to reports, the jam is revealed to have been produced by The Republic of Tea, a privately owned American tea company based in Larkspur, California - roughly 350 miles away from Meghan's Montecito mansion.

However its factory is around 2,000 miles away in Illinois, according to the MailOnline.

The company also makes her sold-out orange blossom honey, priced at £21 a jar, and her £9 packs of herbal tea.

Read more: Parts of England will be hotter than Barbados, Jamaica, and Mexico... and it's going to be 35C tomorrow

Read more: Bridget Phillipson urges Britons to have more children amid ‘worrying’ birth rates

Meghan Markle's raspberry jam is revealed to have been produced by The Republic of Tea. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle's raspberry jam is revealed to have been produced by The Republic of Tea. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

A source close to Meghan said that in order to formulate the commercially available product, they "started with the version Meghan makes at home and worked to develop a version of it that could be produced at scale".

The As Ever website describes her raspberry jam as "inspired by the recipe she made in her home kitchen" – and says it was deliberately crafted with a "fluid texture".

The website also reads: "As Ever is more than a brand - it's a love language.

"Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing with ease."

