Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

Meghan Markle's rose has sold out in under an hour. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Meghan's new rose wine, which costs more than £20 a bottle, has sold out within an hour.

The rose, sourced from California's Napa Valley, features "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish".

The wine went on sale at 4pm UK time, but the site was updated less than hour later to say stocks were sold out.

The rose came in batches of three, six and twelve, with each bottle costing £22, and was only available to purchase within the US.

A post from Meghan's As Ever Instagram account read: "It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rose is now available."

The As Ever website describes the drink as "crisp, pale in color, and effortlessly elegant".

The website also read: "This rose captures the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments through its thoughtfully crafted blend."

Other well-known names who have ventured into the alcohol market include Post Malone - who is behind rose Maison No. 9 - and Kylie Minogue who launched her own rose.