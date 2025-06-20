Meghan’s sold out ‘As Ever’ lifestyle line due to relaunch today

Markle's lifestyle brand sold out in its first hour of launch two months ago
Markle's lifestyle brand sold out in its first hour of launch two months ago. Picture: Alamy
With $14 jams, $12 teas and $28 honey, the stock listed on the As Ever website may seem out of budget for most of us - but that hasn’t hampered demand for the Duchess’ brand.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever lifestyle line is due to relaunch at 4pm (BST) today, after its entire stock in April sold out in an hour.

Meghan teased the relaunch with an Instagram story this morning, sharing a picture of herself on a swing, captioned “No more sleeps” with a countdown to the line drop.

The line, as it currently stands, only features 9 items - but that’s expected to expand with today’s relaunch.

Read More: Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand

Read More: Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Meghan teased the brand launch this morning on her Instagram story
Meghan teased the brand launch this morning on her Instagram story. Picture: Meghan Markle / Instagram

Currently, the website focuses on designer kitchen shelf foods, like keepsake jars of jam, tins of herbal teas and limited edition honeys.

She has promised some “delicious surprises”, and described the line selling out in April as "extraordinary".

In a newsletter sent out on June 16, Meghan said to subscribers: “First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary.”

“We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise. We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we're going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises.”

The designer jams, honeys and other long-lasting kitchen items proved wildly popular upon their first release
The designer jams, honeys and other long-lasting kitchen items proved wildly popular upon their first release. Picture: As Ever website

The note, in contrast to the letter sent to subscribers in March before the brand’s launch, is more succinct and sales-focused.

In March, the Duchess sent a missive to subscribers about As Ever’s founding principles, citing cosy-sounding kitchen memories and the “adventure” she was taking with her subscribers.

“I still dance in my kitchen, experiment with recipes, get my hands dirty in the garden, laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine…” the letter said.

“With As Ever, I trust you’ll feel this in every beat of what we’ve created.”

The lifestyle relaunch comes as Meghan’s Netflix reality show “With Love” debuted to 2.6million views, cracking the streaming site’s global top ten.

