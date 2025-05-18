Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

18 May 2025, 00:00

Queen Camilla's new puppy Moley. The King and Queen are expected to see the names of their dogs featured in a Chelsea Flower Show garden when they visit the attraction.
Queen Camilla's new puppy Moley. The King and Queen are expected to see the names of their dogs featured in a Chelsea Flower Show garden when they visit the attraction. Picture: PA

By Tony Jones

The King and Queen are expected to see the names of their dogs featured in a Chelsea Flower Show garden when they visit the attraction.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for their tour on Monday of the world famous horticultural event, known for its cutting-edge garden designs.

Run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which the King supports as patron, the event first began in 1913 and is staged in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, famed for its Chelsea Pensioners.

One of the feature gardens is the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden, designed by broadcaster and gardener Monty Don, which has grass areas for dogs to enjoy and a large tree providing shade.

Britain's King Charles III gestures, as he visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Britain's King Charles III gestures, as he visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

The brick paths are inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors, as well as Don’s beloved dog Ned, reflecting the special place dogs hold in the nation’s hearts and gardens.

The names of Camilla’s adopted Jack Russell terrier Bluebell and her new puppy Moley will also be featured on the path, alongside that of her much-loved dog Beth, who died last year.

The name of Charles’s dog, Snuff, is also included on the path.

After the four-day show, which opens to the public on Tuesday, the dog garden will be moved to the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which the Queen supports as patron.

This year the King’s Trust has a Chelsea garden, supported by Project Giving Back, called Seeding Success.

It was designed by Joe Perkins and takes its inspiration from the more than one million young people the trust has supported since it was founded almost 50 years ago.

