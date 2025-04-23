New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

New street signs marking the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II have been unveiled.

The blue commemorative designs, which incorporate lily of the valley, one of the late Queen's favourite flowers, have been mounted along Bruton Street in Mayfair, central London.

The unveiling took place just two days after what would have been the Queen's 99th birthday.

The design was approved by the Royal Household to ensure a fitting tribute to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, Westminster City Council said.

Against a blue backdrop, the white lettering reads "Birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 - BRUTON STREET W1 - CITY OF WESTMINSTER".

It features the late Queen's ERII cypher in gold and trailing lily of the valley decorations in the top two corners.

The flower was one of the Queen's favourite blooms and appeared in her coronation bouquet.

Princess Elizabeth was born by caesarean section at 2.40am on April 21 1926 at 17 Bruton Street, the home of her maternal grandparents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore, in Mayfair, then the smartest residential area of London.

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London. Picture: Alamy

The 18th-century townhouse was demolished in 1937 due to commercial redevelopment.

Her original birth site is marked by both a commemorative green plaque unveiled during the Diamond Jubilee year, and a Silver Jubilee one in tribute.

The princess spent the first few months of her life at 17 Bruton Street before her parents, the future George VI and Queen Mother, moved to a bigger house in Piccadilly later that year.

On Wednesday, Westminster City Council unveiled five signs, with three more to come when local building work is finished.

Adam Hug, leader of the council, said he was "proud" of the new addition to the historic location.

"The tribute marks the late Queen's connection to our city and highlights the rich heritage we have in Westminster," he said."We hope they inform residents and visitors and serve as a destination for those wishing to pay their respects."

