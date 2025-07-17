New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

Camilla was pictured smiling in the sunshine and leaning on a metal gate in front of a meadow at her Wiltshire home Raymill.

The image shows the Queen looking relaxed and wearing a turquoise dress in a Liberty fabric printed with a rainforest of toucans, lemurs and monkeys.

Last year, Camilla was on duty on her birthday attending the State Opening of Parliament at the King's side.

This year, she is said to be spending the day privately.

The King, who is still being treated for cancer, is known to have been buoyed by his wife's support since his diagnosis last year.

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at the start of April and have had a busy run of engagements, including hosting a state visit by the French president last week, ahead of their upcoming annual summer break to Scotland.

Queen Camilla, Lady Sponsor of the HMS Astute, meets the ships company officers during a visit to HMNB Devonport. Picture: Getty

In the birthday portrait taken by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this month, Camilla can be seen wearing gold drop earrings, a delicate gold bracelet, a gold ring composed of circular plaques on her pinky finger, her wedding band and her five carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring as she places her hands together while resting on the gate.

On Wednesday, the Queen was gifted a roll of clingfilm for her birthday in a special holder when she visited a nuclear-powered submarine in Plymouth.

The wrapping was used to fix a defect in the main engines of HMS Astute.

"There's nothing more useful, brilliant, how wonderful," the Queen remarked about the present which had a small plaque with the words "Clingflim keeping nuclear submarines at sea".

Camilla is also to be made a Vice Admiral - a honorary role - in recognition of her support of the Royal Navy, it was announced the same day.