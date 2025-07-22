James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
New photo released for Prince George’s 12th birthday
22 July 2025, 09:59 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 10:33
The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Prince George’s 12th birthday by releasing a new image of the royal youngster.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The photograph, posted on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows George outdoors, smiling and leaning on a rustic wooden gate in Norfolk.
George is wearing a white checked shirt with rolled up sleeves and a dark green fleece gilet, and a blue and white friendship bracelet can be seen on his left wrist as he rests his folded arms on the gate.
It was taken in Norfolk earlier in the year by photographer Josh Shinner.
The post was accompanied by the message: “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a cake emoji.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it a tradition to share new photos of their children on their birthdays and other special occasions, with Kate often taking the photos herself.
Recently, Princess Charlotte was pictured in a camouflage-style jacket and walking gear in a photo taken by her mother on a trip to Cumbria for the young Princess’s 10th birthday.
READ MORE: Princess Charlotte at 10: A Decade in Pictures
READ MORE: George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final
Prince George recently attended the Wimbledon men's singles final with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Some people online joked that George was upset at the outcome of the match due his serious expression when Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to lift the Wimbledon trophy, with many speculating that he had been rooting for two-time champion, Carlos Alcaraz.
In June, George was seen nudging his boisterous younger brother Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave more calmly at the crowd following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.
He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.