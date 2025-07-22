Pictured: Cousin of William and Harry 'found dead with firearm nearby’ as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’

22 July 2025, 14:50 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 14:59

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.
Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20. Picture: Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

The parents of Rosie Roche, a cousin of William and Harry who was found dead in her family home with a firearm nearby, have paid tribute to their ‘darling daughter’ as she has been pictured.

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20 on July 14.

A firearm was found near her body in her family home in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, where she had been packing for a holiday with friends.

Despite the firearm, police have “deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement,” area coroner Grant Davies told an inquest hearing at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court.

Her parents Edmund Hugh Burke and Pippa Long have paid tribute to their “darling daughter” as they mourn the tragic loss.

Rosie was an “incredible sister to Archie and Agatha,” said the family, who are strongly tied to the British aristocracy.

An obituary in the Yorkshire Post, written by the family, reads: "Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke Died on Monday 14th July 2025.

“Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date."

Ms Roche was studying English Literature at Durham University before her death.

University College principal Professor Wendy Powers said Rosie had made a strong impression on both staff and students during her short time at Durham.

"University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche," she said.

"Rosie was a first year student studying for an English Literature degree. Rosie had settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends.

"She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie's family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time."

The inquest into her death has been adjourned until October 25.

Representatives of Harry and William have so far refused to comment on her passing.

It comes as Prince Harry is ready to meet with King Charles at a ‘peace summit’ between the pair.

Senior aides working for the King and Prince Harry have held sensitive talks with the goal of shoring up the relationship between them.

Harry is reported to have ‘given his blessing’ for the talks to go ahead, after two members of his team met with the King and Queen’s director of communications.

But leaked details of the meeting and pictures of the secret talks at the Royal Over-Seas League near Clarence House are understood to have left Harry and Meghan ‘frustrated’ and the leak is believed to have put the fragile discussions in some jeopardy.

Both Harry, 40 and his father, 76, are said to be keen for a reconciliation.

Prince William’s team were not involved in the London meeting.

Sources close to Prince Harry insisted that the Sussexes were not responsible for a leak, and acknowledged that having the details of the meeting on newspaper front pages was not an ideal way to head into the talks.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

