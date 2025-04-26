William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City

26 April 2025, 16:52 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 17:14

Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City
Prince William during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince of Wales has paid his respects to the Pope on behalf of the King, as he gathered with world leaders for the historic funeral in St Peter's Square.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William, side by side with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stood for a moment's silence in front of Pope Francis's sealed wooden and zinc coffin in its place before the altar in St Peter's Basilica.

The prince, with his hands clasped, solemnly bowed his head as he stood in reflection ahead of the funeral mass.

William, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, then walked through the ornate basilica and down the steps into St Peter's Square, before shaking hands with a member of the clergy and being guided to his seat.

He was carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne as he made the solo journey to the Vatican on Saturday.

It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

Read more: Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'

Read more: Pictured: Trump and Zelenskyy meet for 'potentially historic' Ukraine peace talks at Pope's funeral

Pope Francis Funeral
Picture: Getty

William spoke briefly to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the basilica on his way to the service.

He also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of the mass.

William was seated in the third row, and placed seemingly unexpectedly next to the German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Body Of Pope Francis Is Transferred To The Basilica St Peter To Lie In State
The Body Of Pope Francis Is Transferred To The Basilica St Peter To Lie In State. Picture: Getty

The prince, a non-Catholic heir to the throne, had been expected to sit alongside fellow heir apparent, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, who was accompanied by his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

But this element of the delicately arranged diplomacy of the previously announced seating plan - in order of precedence and alphabetically in French - appeared not to have been followed.

The prince was seen reading the order of service booklet containing an English translation during the ceremony.

In the row in front of William were Jordan's

King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter's Basilica.

The US and French presidents and their wives were among those who, like William and Sir Keir, paused in front of the Pope's coffin to pay their respects.

William made the journey on behalf of Charles, head of the Church of England, in honour of Pope Francis, who was head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The decision for William, a future Supreme Governor of the Anglican church, to represent his father is in keeping with modern tradition and protocol, with Charles as the Prince of Wales attending Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005 on behalf of Elizabeth II.

It marks a major milestone in William's role as a global statesman and future king.

A complex security operation is in place around the Vatican as hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Vatican City.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts later posted: "Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis."

Kensington Palace also included a repost of Vatican footage showing key moments of the day's proceedings.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's ex slammed for 'sick' response to death of Virginia Giuffre

The Princess Royal lays a wreath at the Lone Pine Memorial in the Lone Pine Cemetery on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Princess Anne remembers brave Anzacs in their own words at Gallipoli

The King and Queen will host a tea party for Second World War veterans as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to throw palace tea party to mark VE Day anniversary

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever
Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

x

Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

The photograph was released to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday by the Danish royal family.

Gen-Z Danish princess releases official portrait holding her phone