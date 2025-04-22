Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City

By Flaminia Luck

Prince William will attend the Pope's funeral on behalf of the King. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales is to attend the Pope's funeral on behalf of the King, Kensington Palace has announced.

Heir to the throne William, a future head of the Church of England, will represent his father by travelling to Vatican City for Pope Francis's funeral mass in St Peter's Square on Saturday.

He will join world leaders such as Donald Trump, Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The decision to send William is in keeping with modern tradition and will be seen as a major milestone in his role as a global statesman and future king.

Charles as the Prince of Wales went to Pope John Paul II's funeral, representing his mother the late Queen, in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth II never attended the funeral of a pontiff, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Kensington Palace said: "The Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, on behalf of His Majesty The King."

The Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, on behalf of His Majesty The King, it was announced today.

The Vatican has released new photos of Pope Francis in an open coffin.

He was pictured lying in a wooden coffin, dressed in red with rosary beads draped across his hands.

The funeral for the late Pope will take place in the Vatican City on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released. Picture: Vatican Media

Vatican Secretary of State cardinal Pietro Parolin prays during the Rite of Certification of Death of Pope Francis in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City. Picture: Getty

The funeral must be held between four and six days after the death, and the date is set to be announced after the cardinals meet on Tuesday morning. Picture: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis delivering his final blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's basilica overlooking St. Peter's Square. Picture: Getty

List of leaders who have announced their intentions to attend the funeral so far:

Prince William

US President Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

French President Emmanuel Macron

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Polish President Andrzej Duda

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Argentinian President Javier Milei

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Italy has declared five days of mourning. Picture: Alamy

Prior to his death, the late Pope had reflected on death in a preface for a new book by Cardinal Angelo Scola 'Awaiting a New Beginning. Reflections on Old Age'.

In it, he wrote: "Death is not the end of everything, but the beginning of something".

He also described death as a "new beginning".

"Because eternal life, which those who love already begin to experience on earth within the daily tasks of life - is beginning something that will never end.

"And it is precisely for this reason that it is a "new" beginning, because we will live something we have never fully lived before: eternity."

Pope Francis leading mass for the opening of the synod on the family. Picture: Alamy

A new Pope will be selected in the coming weeks.

The Vatican said on Monday that a special rite confirming the death of the Pope and the placement of his body in its coffin took place that evening.

The official declaration of death was read aloud, and the act was validated by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Catholic church, in a ceremony lasting around an hour.

Seals were also placed on the papal apartment on the third floor of the Apostolic Palace and on the apartment on the second floor of Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope had lived.

Cardinal Farrell will carry out the administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

On Tuesday morning, the first General Congregation of Cardinals will take place, during which a potential date for the funeral may be decided.

King Charles and Keir Starmer react to the death of Pope Francis

Before the cardinals, senior members of the Catholic Church, convene in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave - the secret meeting at which a new pope will be elected - the Church enters a period called "sede vacante", or "the vacant See".

The Pope's body will remain in the chapel for a few days before being brought for public viewing in St Peter's Basilica, as per new rites Francis approved last year.

The public will likely be able to begin paying their final respects to Francis starting on Wednesday, the Vatican said.

After the funeral, there are nine days of official mourning, known as the "novendiali".

To give everyone time to assemble, the conclave must begin 15 to 20 days after the sede vacante is declared, but it can start sooner if the cardinals agree.

Cardinals, including the Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, and Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, from London, will take part in the vote for the next pope.

Both aged 79, the pair are just below the cut-off for voting as part of the conclave.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in a conclave - they are known as the cardinal electors and their number is limited to 120.

Asked about the next pope at a press conference on Monday, Cardinal Nichols told reporters: "He has to be a man of great inner strength, and I think great inner peace."

He added: "I think those inner capacities of closeness to God and peace are the absolute essentials."

Cardinal Radcliffe said: "I think that we always open ourselves to be surprised. All recent popes have been quite different from each other."