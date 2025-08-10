Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims

10 August 2025, 08:46

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York.
Prince Andrew, The Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The author of a new book about Prince Andrew has said the royal has “no public or private future” following his hugely damaging friendship with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Lownie, author of the upcoming Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, revealed the duke has been hurt more than he reveals in public by his removal from the royal fold.

"I don't think he has any public future,” he said.

“I would say his private future is pretty limited too. I mean, he lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren.

Read more: Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Sky News, he added: “He's living the life of a retired man."

One member of royal staff reportedly told Mr Lownie that the disgraced duke has been left stung by his “lack of royal status” in the wake of allegations against him.

"What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status," the author added.

"That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that's, you know, it's not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important."

It comes after a YouGov poll revealed Prince Andrew is, by some distance, the least popular royal in the country.

A staggering 87% of people have a negative view of him.

The poll also found that young people are increasingly critical of the royal family.

Just 36% of those aged 18 to 24 think the monarchy has a positive influence on the country, compared to 60% of Brits overall.

Prince Andrew has yet to comment on Mr Lownie's book.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

The Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, in Florida last year.

Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

Meghan celebrated her 44th birthday with the launch of a new wine.

Meghan celebrates her 44th birthday with launch of new rose wine

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harry blasted by charity regulator for letting ‘damaging’ boardroom battle play out in ‘public eye’
The Princess of Wales.

Kate highlights importance of early childhood as ‘golden opportunity’ to raise children ready to ‘face the future’
Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday