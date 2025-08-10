Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The author of a new book about Prince Andrew has said the royal has “no public or private future” following his hugely damaging friendship with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Lownie, author of the upcoming Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, revealed the duke has been hurt more than he reveals in public by his removal from the royal fold.

"I don't think he has any public future,” he said.

“I would say his private future is pretty limited too. I mean, he lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Sky News, he added: “He's living the life of a retired man."

One member of royal staff reportedly told Mr Lownie that the disgraced duke has been left stung by his “lack of royal status” in the wake of allegations against him.

"What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status," the author added.

"That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that's, you know, it's not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important."

It comes after a YouGov poll revealed Prince Andrew is, by some distance, the least popular royal in the country.

A staggering 87% of people have a negative view of him.

The poll also found that young people are increasingly critical of the royal family.

Just 36% of those aged 18 to 24 think the monarchy has a positive influence on the country, compared to 60% of Brits overall.

Prince Andrew has yet to comment on Mr Lownie's book.