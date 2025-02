School named after disgraced Duke of York set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'

A school named after the disgraced Duke of York will be rebranded to something less 'controversial'. Picture: GettyStHelenaEdu

By Flaminia Luck

A school named after the Duke of York is set to be rebranded to something less "controversial".

Prince Andrew School - the only secondary school on the remote British overseas territory of St Helena - is asking its students to suggest something more "neutral".

The decision stems from "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage", and has been approved by Buckingham Palace, a statement from the government of St Helena said.

The tiny island sits in the South Atlantic Ocean some 1,165 miles west of mainland Africa, and has a population of around 4,000.

It is known for being the site of Napoleon Bonaparte's second period of exile after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

Prince Andrew School in St Helena. Picture: Prince Andrew School

Head teacher Phil Toal said: "While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future.

"Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties."

Andrew's namesake, which opened in 1989, is surrounded by woodland and boasts majestic views across James Bay, according to its website.

The new name is expected to be chosen by the end of February, and will be launched at the start of the next academic year in September.

"The school believes this change is a crucial step in ensuring its name embodies the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community," the statement said.

"The decision to rename the school stems from several factors, including recent public controversy and negative media coverage.

"The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations."

Furore erupted in 2019 over Andrew's friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He stepped away from his public role and later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke, 64, hit the headlines once again last year after a High Court hearing revealed alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant.