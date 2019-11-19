Prince Andrew should face FBI questioning over Epstein, says John McDonnell

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has called on Prince Andrew to speak to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York is under continued pressure over his friendship with Epstein, who killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A number of businesses and charities are reviewing their endorsement and sponsorship relationships with the prince.

Speaking to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood, Mr McDonnell said: "I think Prince Andrew should co-operate with all the relevant authorities because this is about justice being served.

"If he can help in this matter and secure the truth about what happened to the victims, then I think it's important that he makes his contribution."

John McDonnell told Prince Andrew to co-operate with the FBI. Picture: PA

When Theo asked if that included the FBI, the Shadow Chancellor insisted: "Yes, all the relevant authorities."

Prince Andrew has been dogged by rumours of his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein since the financier took his own life behind bars earlier this year.

But in an extraordinary televised interview, Prince Andrew said he "didn't know" about what Epstein had been doing, but admitted staying at his home for four days after his release from jail because it was "convenient".

