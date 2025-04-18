Prince Harry called for taxpayer-funded police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats

18 April 2025, 10:20

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry requested special police protection after threats were made against him by al-Qaeda, court documents have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex attended the Court of Appeal last week as part of his ongoing battle against the Home Office over the level of taxpayer-funded security he gets when visiting the UK.

In February 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country compared to other royals, and he is appealing against a High Court ruling dismissing his case against the Home Office over the decision last year.

Terrorist group al-Qaeda called for Harry to “be murdered” and published a document that said his “assassination would please the Muslim community”, the court heard.

Read more: Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy

Prince Harry Serves in Afghanistan
Prince Harry Serves in Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

“The Appellant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by al-Qaeda,” the court document said.

Harry has previously said he faces a greater risk than his late mother, with “additional layers of racism and extremism”.

He believes his family faces an “international threat” and has already highlighted that al-Qaeda had called for him to be killed.

Harry’s legal team claimed there was “no good reason” the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) departed from its usual process by not going to a risk management board to determine the Duke’s security assessment.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec’s decisions, is opposing Harry’s appeal.

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from official public duties on January 8 2020.

The duke and duchess were later told during the so-called “Sandringham summit”, which aimed to agree the terms of their new role, that they would not be able to retain the full-time police protection.

Should UK taxpayers foot Prince Harry's security bill?

Such protection is currently granted to the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

Ravec’s final decision, shared on February 28 2020 stated that Metropolitan Police protection would no longer be appropriate after the Sussexes’ departure, and that they should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The Sussexes would instead receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days’ notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

Shaheed Fatima KC, for the duke, told the appeal hearing that the duke had been “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment”, adding that Harry “does not accept that ‘bespoke’ means ‘better’.”

A decision is expected in writing at a later date.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025

Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy
The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

The royal family have a number of Easter traditions

King Charles and the royal family's Easter traditions revealed

The ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend annual Royal Maundy ceremony following the King's personal Easter message
Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball final

Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims
The King has released an Easter message ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

King Charles speaks of three virtues world needs in Easter message – and the greatest of these is love
Harry and Meghan enjoyed a secret family getaway after the launch of her new business ventures

Harry and Meghan in 'happy bubble' and took secret family holiday to celebrate her new business ventures
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'