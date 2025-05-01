Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns

1 May 2025, 14:16

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2
Prince Harry was the co-founder of Sentebale, until he stepped down in March. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The charity founded by Prince Harry has suffered another resignation blow as another trustee quit.

As the conflict between Prince Harry and Sentebale chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka continues, the charity has been hit by another resignation.

The organisation has been left with just the minimum recommended number of board members after Nerissa Naidu stepped down just weeks after being appointed.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This is a particularly difficult time to have joined the organisation, given the unexpected, sustained and intrusive press and social media attention.”

“We deeply appreciate her tremendous support and insights in recent weeks and her interest in Sentebale over a long period of time. We look forward to staying in touch.”

Ms. Naidu follows a litany of other trustees who handed in their resignation in March. Mark Dyer, Timothy Boucher, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Kelello Lerotholi and Damian West all left the organisation in March, following a dispute with Dr Chandauka.

This leaves the charity with just three trustees, including Dr Chandauka - the minimum for operation.

Read More: Prince Harry speaks out as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity

Read More: Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 3
Sentebale chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka speaks at a charity fundraiser. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The charity was founded to help young people living in Southern Africa, with a focus on those suffering from HIV and Aids.

Prince Seeiso has also since stepped down from the charity.

The string of resignations follows allegations of “racism, bullying and mismanagement” directed at the board by Dr Chandauka.

The UK’s charity watchdog has since launched an investigation into the charity, which Prince Harry hopes will “uncover the truth” amid “blatant lies”.

