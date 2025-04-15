Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with the King remains ‘distant’, with Harry's letters and calls to his father going unanswered, sources have said.

Harry and Charles have not seen each other for over a year now, though the father and son were both in the UK at the same time last week, when Harry attended a two-day court hearing about his UK security arrangements in London.

But the duke did not meet his father before the King left on his state visit to Italy.

Their relationship appears to be as fractured as ever, as new reports claim Harry's calls and letters to his father are ‘going unanswered’.

Harry has also been left in the dark about Charles's current condition, after the King was taken to hospital last month for side-effects of his cancer treatment.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after attending day 2 of a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 9, 2025. Picture: Getty

Harry found out about this hospital stay from the news like the rest of the country, People magazine reported.

A source told the US publication: "I don't think there is any rapprochement", with another adding: "They are distant."

The magazine reported that the divide between the pair has widened, with their last face-to-face meeting taking place in February 2024 after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

Harry's calls and letters have gone unanswered and the King is reportedly keeping his distance to avoid being drawn into discussions about security, sources close to Harry believe.

The duke, who is awaiting the outcome of his appeal, told The Telegraph "people would be shocked by what's being held back" after some evidence was heard in private.

Harry claimed his taxpayer-funded police protection was withdrawn in a failed bid to force him and the Duchess of Sussex to stay in the UK.

On Sunday, he said it was "difficult to swallow" being told his and Meghan's security was being removed.

The duke previously hinted that the decision was at the heart of the rift between him and the King.

The decision in 2020 stated that Metropolitan Police protection would no longer be appropriate after the Sussexes' departure, and that they should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The Sussexes receive a "bespoke" security service, whereby they are required to give 30 days' notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

Shaheed Fatima KC, who represents Harry, told the appeal hearing that the duke had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment", adding that Harry "does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'".

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, as did the Office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.