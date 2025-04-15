Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal

15 April 2025, 19:42

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with the King remains ‘distant’, with Harry's letters and calls to his father going unanswered, sources have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry and Charles have not seen each other for over a year now, though the father and son were both in the UK at the same time last week, when Harry attended a two-day court hearing about his UK security arrangements in London.

But the duke did not meet his father before the King left on his state visit to Italy.

Their relationship appears to be as fractured as ever, as new reports claim Harry's calls and letters to his father are ‘going unanswered’.

Read more: Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'

Harry has also been left in the dark about Charles's current condition, after the King was taken to hospital last month for side-effects of his cancer treatment.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after attending day 2 of a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 9, 2025.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after attending day 2 of a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 9, 2025. Picture: Getty

Harry found out about this hospital stay from the news like the rest of the country, People magazine reported.

A source told the US publication: "I don't think there is any rapprochement", with another adding: "They are distant."

The magazine reported that the divide between the pair has widened, with their last face-to-face meeting taking place in February 2024 after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

Harry's calls and letters have gone unanswered and the King is reportedly keeping his distance to avoid being drawn into discussions about security, sources close to Harry believe.

Read more: Russian journalists jailed after working for anti-corruption group founded by murdered ex-opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Read more: Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike

The duke, who is awaiting the outcome of his appeal, told The Telegraph "people would be shocked by what's being held back" after some evidence was heard in private.

Harry claimed his taxpayer-funded police protection was withdrawn in a failed bid to force him and the Duchess of Sussex to stay in the UK.

On Sunday, he said it was "difficult to swallow" being told his and Meghan's security was being removed.

The duke previously hinted that the decision was at the heart of the rift between him and the King.

The decision in 2020 stated that Metropolitan Police protection would no longer be appropriate after the Sussexes' departure, and that they should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The Sussexes receive a "bespoke" security service, whereby they are required to give 30 days' notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

Shaheed Fatima KC, who represents Harry, told the appeal hearing that the duke had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment", adding that Harry "does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'".

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, as did the Office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'
The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing with cousins as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix
Kate

Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer
The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London last week.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family
Prince Harry's met war victims on an unannounced trip to Ukraine

Prince Harry visits Ukraine 'in ongoing work' to support war veterans

The King has joked about living “long enough” to see a tree he planted grow as he began the final day of his Italian state visit.

King Charles jokes about living 'long enough' to see tree he planted grow during Italy tour
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ASTON VILLA

William 'wearing lucky clothes' as he cheers on Aston Villa alongside George in Champions League quarterfinals
Diana Usa Tour

More than 200 items belonging to Princess Diana to go up for auction