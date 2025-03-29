Prince Harry 'only heard about King's hospital trip on the news', with 'lonely' prince left 'isolated' in California

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince Harry only found out about his father's hospital visit through the news and 'misses his family terribly' amid King Charles' cancer battle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 40, found out about King Charles' recent hospital visit as the news broke to the world, it has been claimed.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle returned to screens with her new lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' on Netflix.

"First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it's not a great look," an insider source told The Sun.

With Love Meghan Markle Netflix Billboard on Sunset Blvd on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Barry King/Alamy Stock Photo. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets with first responders during the One805 Rock for First Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Another said: "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more.

"He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."

Buckingham Palace chose not to tell Harry about his father's recent hospital admission to not alarm him, it is believed.

This comes as the King, 76, cancelled royal engagements on Thursday after "experiencing temporary side effects" and being readmitted to hospital due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

The King required a "short period of observation in hospital" before being discharged on Friday.

Read More: Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow hit back over claims of ‘beef’ as they appear in video together

Read More: Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down

The King has been seen in public for the first time since a hospital visit for side effects from his cancer treatment as he waved at well-wishers while leaving Clarence House in London this morning. Picture date: Friday March 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

King Charles was seen waving at well-wishers while leaving Clarence House in London in a car on Friday.

A large crowd, including members of the public and photographers, watched as Charles was driven out of his London residence at around 10.30am.

Sat in the back of a black Audi, he waved down the window, smiled and waved at well-wishers.

Tourist Julian Mati, 34, said it was a "relief" to see the King looking well.

He said: "We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday.

"We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the King.

"To see him smiling and waving, it's such a relief."

Queen Camilla, joined by King Charles III, during a reception at Clarence House, London, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives from The Queen's Reading Room. Picture date: Tuesday March 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In a statement yesterday, Buckingham Palace said the King returned to Clarence House but has received medical advice to reschedule his planned engagements for Friday.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The Prime Minister "wishes His Majesty the King all the very best", a spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said after the news was announced late on Thursday evening.

As of Thursday evening, the Palace has only cancelled the King's engagements for Friday, and it appears he could be back to work as early as next week.

ourists gather outside Buckingham Palace on March 28, 2025 in London, England. Yesterday, HM Charles III spent a short time in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

The King was diagnosed with cancer last year after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One805 Rock for Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. Picture: Getty

This comes as Prince Harry is said to have been left "reeling" this week by claims of racism and sexism at the African charity he helped set up.

Harry will be feeling "torn apart" after quitting the Sentebale charity in solidarity with its trustees, who no longer have confidence in chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka, according to a friend.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from Sentebale, a youth-focused organisation based in Lesotho in southern Africa, alongside his co-founder, the country's Prince Seeiso after asking for Dr Chandauka's resignation.

Dr Kelello Lerotholi, among the trustees who quit, said: “I think given their commitment to the welfare of kids, they are torn apart at the thought of looking like they’re abandoning them when they know that they’re not abandoning them.

Dr Lerotholi told the Times he was "worried about the emotional wellbeing of both princes”.

After the trustees, Harry and Seeiso quit, Dr Chandauka made claims of "bullying, harassment, misogyny[ and] misogynoir".

Although the claims were not made directly at Harry, the prince is said to have been left "reeling", MailOnline reported.