Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims

Prince Harry became “disinterested” in his Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan Markle and moving to the US, it has been alleged.

Last month, it emerged that several of the charity's trustees had quit the organisation amid a feud with the charity's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka.

She accused the board of bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir – a form of prejudice directed at black women.

The Duke of Sussex backed the departing trustees, as did co-founder Prince Seesio, and resigned his post as patron until further notice.

But now, the brother of Prince Seeiso accused Harry of “killing the spirit” of the charity after he married the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Harry founded the charity in 2008 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Prince Seeiso's brother chief Khoabane Theko said: “When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying ‘my mother, this place, her passion about Africa" and all that.’

“He's a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale's survival.

“I haven't seen him [Prince Harry] since he got himself married.”

It comes after the Charity Commission announced an official investigation into Sentebale following Ms Chandauka’s claims.

Following the announcement of the probe, the Prince launched a blistering attack on Ms Chandauka.

He said: "From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers.

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.

“No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.

“On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry.

“We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign.“We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve.”

Announcing the probe, the Charity Commission said in a statement: "The regulator for charities in England and Wales has opened a regulatory compliance case to examine concerns raised about the charity Sentebale.

"The Charity Commission is now in direct contact with parties who have raised concerns to gather evidence and assess the compliance of the charity and trustees past and present with their legal duties.

"The regulator's focus, in line with its statutory remit, will be to determine whether the charity's current and former trustees, including its chair, have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law. The Commission is not an adjudicator or mediator and is guided by the principle of ensuring trustees fulfil their primary duty to their charitable purpose and beneficiaries.

"After a period of assessing the initial concerns raised with the Commission, the regulator informed the charity on 2 April 2025 it has opened a regulatory compliance case. The regulator has not made any findings at this time."

Ms Chanuaka said she "welcomes" the decision to open an investigation into the charity and has pledged to cooperate with the probe.

She said: “I welcome the Charity Commission’s decision to proceed with a regulatory compliance case to consider the various governance, administration and management matters I first reported in February 2025.

“For completeness, I should mention that we initiated an internal governance review last year, the findings of which we will share with the Charity Commission.

“We hope that, together, these actions will give the general public, our colleagues, partners, supporters, donors and the communities we serve comfort that Sentebale and its new board of trustees are acting appropriately to demonstrate and ensure good governance and a healthy culture for Sentebale to thrive.

“In the meantime, our exceptional executive team and operational staff remain focused on the day-to-day operations of the charity, ensuring continuity in our work and mission delivery.

“We appreciate the patience, understanding and tremendous support we have received from our existing and prospective partners and supporters, and look forward to continuing to work together with you as we recalibrate for an ambitious future.”

Ms Chandauka has alleged that Harry tried to "eject" her from the organisation for months through "bullying" and "harassment".

She also claimed the Duke sent her an "unpleasant" and "imperious" text message amid reports of a feud with Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

During the prize-giving ceremony at a Sentebale fundraising polo match in Miami last April, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to choreograph who stood next to Harry, and in an awkward moment Dr Chandauka moved from beside the duke to Meghan's side ducking under the trophy.

A member of Harry's team asked Dr Chandauka to issue a statement to quash any rumours about tensions with Meghan, according to The Telegraph, but when she refused, the duke reportedly contacted her directly.

Harry allegedly demanded she "explain herself" and claimed sources said the note was "unpleasant" in tone and used "imperious" language.