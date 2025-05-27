Prince Harry makes surprise trip to China in first visit to country

In his first trip to the country, Harry travelled to Shanghai to speak at a tourism conference. Picture: PA, Travalyst

By Alice Padgett

The Duke of Sussex has made an unannounced trip to China to warn about climate change and push for sustainable tourism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In his first trip to the country, Harry travelled to Shanghai to speak at a tourism conference where he underlined China's importance in combating climate change.

Harry discussed China's influence over global tourism practices, and urged businesses to continue to focus on green efforts, saying: "If there's one thing I've learned in my life, it's that meaningful change never comes easily.

"This region is poised to reclaim its position as the world's largest regional travel market this year, valued at 490 billion dollars (£361 billion).

Read More: Meghan's 'guilt mentality': Duchess opens up on difficulties of being entrepreneur and mother

Read More: Charles to open Canada’s parliament with 'historic' speech on day two of state visit

Harry discussed China's influence over global tourism practices. Picture: PA, Travalyst

"Its travellers, as the top spenders in international tourism, wield significant influence. Their choices can drive sustainable, inclusive growth."

Harry's comments come as the King met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to start a two-day visit, seen as a show of support for Canada in the face of annexation threats from US President Donald Trump.

The duke made the Shanghai trip in his role as founder of the Travalyst initiative, a coalition of tourism groups committed to more green practices which he created in 2019.

Prince Harry spoke at a tourism conference where he underlined China's importance in combating climate change. Picture: PA, Travalyst

The Prince of Wales visited the country in 2015 for the first royal visit in three decades, coinciding with the thaw in UK-China relations which occurred after David Cameron heralded a "golden era" of ties with the country.

"I've had the privilege of working in conservation for more than 20 years and I've witnessed first-hand how tourism can be both a catalyst for positive change and a source of environmental and cultural strain," Harry said.

"Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good.

"Challenges will undoubtedly rise. But if there's one thing I've learned in my life, it's that meaningful change never comes easily.

"The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up."