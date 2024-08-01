Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting online safety for children front and centre as they announce a series of international appearances.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour Colombia later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota and the nation’s coastal areas and meeting Vice President Francia Márquez

The pair will “engage in several activities” related to “cyberbullying, online exploitation and the mental health impacts of these threats”.

In a clip for an upcoming CBS interview, Meghan Markle highlighted the risks her children, and children across the globe, face online.

“Our kids are younger, three and five, and they’re amazing,” she said.

“But all you want to do as parents is protect them, so as we can see what is happening in the online space, we know there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be a part of change for good.”

Prince Harry added that many parents are unsure and unable to help their children cope with the mental health impact of social media.

He said: “At this point we’ve gotten to the stage where nearly every parent has to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.”

Meghan and Harry will tour the South American country later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota. Picture: Alamy

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said in a statement: "During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

She added that the visit would come at a “particularly significant time” ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia this November.

Read more: Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Read more: Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

This comes following the UK and US governments issuing security alerts over travelling to Colombia with the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office stating that it “advises against all but essential travel to parts of Colombia”.

The US Department of State said in January: “Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.”

Ms Marquez’s statement continued: “The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from Colombia's vice president Francia Márquez. Picture: Alamy

“The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

Ms Marquez said the royal visit will help to highlight the country’s role “as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

This comes after Harry and Meghan’s three-day visit to Nigeria in May following the invitation of the chief of the country’s defence staff.