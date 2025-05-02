Breaking News

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

2 May 2025, 14:17 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 14:43

Prince Harry
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Prince Harry has lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal over his security arrangements while in the UK.

His taxpayer-funded protection was changed when he stopped being a working Royal in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex said he did not feel safe coming here otherwise.

'Powerful and moving'

Reading a summary of the judgment dismissing the duke's appeal, Sir Geoffrey said that arguments put forward by his barrister, Shaheed Fatima KC, were "powerful and moving" and that it was "plain that the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system".

Harry recently in New York with wife Meghan
Harry recently in New York with wife Meghan. Picture: Getty

But he said: "I concluded, having studied the detail of the extensive documentation, I could not say that the duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument for the challenge to Ravec's decision."

He continued: "The duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.

"Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate."

He added: "It was impossible to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate, indeed it seemed sensible."

Sir Geoffrey also said Ravec's decision was "understandable and perhaps predictable".

