Prince Harry 'had Deliveroo arrive at friend's house on UK visit' despite 'feeling at risk in Britain'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prince Harry ordered a Deliveroo takeaway to a friend's house while in UK last year, a report has claimed, despite the royal saying he feels unsafe in Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex claimed in a bombshell interview on Friday he did not feel safe bringing his kids and wife Meghan Markle back to Britain after he lost a legal battle over taxpayer-funded security.

Now, a report has emerged claiming he took an “unthinkable” security risk while hanging out with his wealthy friends at Lord Charles Vivian's house in southwest London last May.

A Deliveroo driver allegedly turned up to the £8million townhouse with a food order, despite royals and high-profile figures usually avoiding these deliveries over safety concerns, according to the Sun on Sunday.

Read more: ‘Trust has been blown out the window’: Harry's bombshell claims 'deeply hurtful' to family, expert warns

Read more: Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory

Prince Harry. Picture: TV

Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former protection officer, told the outlet: “It’s unbelievable that such a high-profile person, who considers themself to be such a high-security risk, would allow themselves to have a Deliveroo driver arrive at a house with no idea of who they are and what they might be carrying in their bag.“It’s just unthinkable.

He added: “If he is still able to go to friends’ houses and allow Deliveroo to turn up at the door and then have the audacity to moan about his lack of security that is a very unintelligent thing to do.”

It is not thought that the Court of Appeal was aware of the takeaway delivery as he told judges he felt unsafe in the Britain.

The Duke of Sussex said it's “impossible” to take his family back to the UK safely after losing the legal challenge on , which means his security will remain outside the automatic, high level of protection offered to senior royals.

Speaking to BBC News after the decision he said: “For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely.”

He added: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything you know.“I love my country I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.

“So you know? I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. Of course I do. And I think that’s it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Harry had appealed against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.His barristers told a two-day hearing in April that he was “singled out” for “inferior treatment” and that Ravec did not follow its own “terms of reference” when deciding his security.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec’s decisions, opposed the appeal, with its lawyers telling the court that a “bespoke” process was used for Harry and that the duke had “no proper basis” for challenging Ravec’s decision.

In a ruling on Friday, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis dismissed Harry’s appeal.

Reading a summary of the decision, Sir Geoffrey said:”The duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.“Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate.”

He continued: “It was impossible to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate, indeed it seemed sensible.”Sir Geoffrey also said Ravec’s decision was “understandable and perhaps predictable”.

In the bombshell interview after the verdict, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about his strained relationship with his family in Friday's interview.

He made reference to his father King Charles's cancer battle and claimed he “doesn’t know how long” his father has left.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told LBC's Ali Miraj that the Duke's public claims about royal household interference in his battle to get taxpayer-funded security would have been "deeply hurtful" to his father.